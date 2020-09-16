Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 / 1601 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Randolph Road, Chelsea

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the

Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Jesus Moreno

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 15th, 2020 at approximately 1601 hours, Vermont State Police in

Royalton received a 911 call from a residence on E. Randolph Road in Chelsea

advising of an assault that was occurring. Troopers responded to the residence

and after an investigation it was discovered that Jesus Moreno had assaulted a

household member with a deadly weapon before another family member intervened.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Gifford Medical

Center. Moreno was arrested and transported to the Royalton Barrack for

processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020 1:00 PM

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.