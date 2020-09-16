Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/15/2020 / 1601 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Randolph Road, Chelsea
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the
Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Jesus Moreno
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
VICTIM:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 15th, 2020 at approximately 1601 hours, Vermont State Police in
Royalton received a 911 call from a residence on E. Randolph Road in Chelsea
advising of an assault that was occurring. Troopers responded to the residence
and after an investigation it was discovered that Jesus Moreno had assaulted a
household member with a deadly weapon before another family member intervened.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Gifford Medical
Center. Moreno was arrested and transported to the Royalton Barrack for
processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020 1:00 PM
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.