WILLISTON BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09-15-2020 @ 1842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 371 Mill Street, Cambridge

VIOLATION:

              1. Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morel                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 15th, 2020 at approximately 1842 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a dispute at an address in Cambridge.

 

Responding Troopers made contact with Jeffrey Morel (age 33), a resident of the address in question. Troopers recognized Morel from prior law enforcement encounters and were able to confirm that Morel had conditions of release from prior arrests prohibiting him from consuming alcohol.

 

It was determined that Morel had been consuming alcohol in violation of the court ordered conditions, and he was arrested without incident. Morel was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was transferred into the custody of UVM Medical Center due to his intoxication.

 

Morel is due to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-21-20 @ 1230 hours             

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: UVMC for detox    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

