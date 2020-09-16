WILLISTON BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-15-2020 @ 1842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 371 Mill Street, Cambridge
VIOLATION:
1. Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Morel
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 15th, 2020 at approximately 1842 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a dispute at an address in Cambridge.
Responding Troopers made contact with Jeffrey Morel (age 33), a resident of the address in question. Troopers recognized Morel from prior law enforcement encounters and were able to confirm that Morel had conditions of release from prior arrests prohibiting him from consuming alcohol.
It was determined that Morel had been consuming alcohol in violation of the court ordered conditions, and he was arrested without incident. Morel was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was transferred into the custody of UVM Medical Center due to his intoxication.
Morel is due to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-21-20 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: UVMC for detox
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782