Westminster Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

CASE#: 20B104324
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/14/20, 21:47 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jamaica, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment x2, Cruelty to a Child x2, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Chet Woodruff
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/14/20 at approximately 2147 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Jamaica, VT for a report of a disturbance. Investigation lead to the arrest of Woodruff for the above charges. Woodruff was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on October 27, 2020, at 1100 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 27th,2020 / 1100 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
