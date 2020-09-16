Westminster Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Negligent Operation, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/14/20, 21:47 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jamaica, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment x2, Cruelty to a Child x2, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Chet Woodruff

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/14/20 at approximately 2147 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence in Jamaica, VT for a report of a disturbance. Investigation lead to the arrest of Woodruff for the above charges. Woodruff was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Windham Criminal Division on October 27, 2020, at 1100 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27th,2020 / 1100 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov