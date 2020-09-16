OliX Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data on Asymmetric siRNA Therapy at TIDES: Oligonucleotides and Peptide Therapeutics 2020 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUWON, Korea, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today presented a poster at the TIDES: Oligonucleotides and Peptide Therapeutics 2020 Virtual Conference . The presentation entitled, “Asymmetric siRNA Therapeutics by OliX Pharmaceuticals,” highlights OliX’ proprietary asiRNA platform technology along with the preclinical/clinical development of various programs.



The Company presented the clinical development status of OLX101A, a cell-penetrating asymmetric siRNA (cp-asiRNA) targeting hypertrophic and keloid scars. OliX also presented data on ophthalmic pipelines that demonstrate the efficacy of OLX301A, targeting wet and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in rodents and non-human primate disease models. In addition, OLX301D, targeting subretinal fibrosis and wet AMD, showed efficacy in relevant animal models. The Company also showcased data for its GalNAc-asiRNA platform technology for the treatment of liver diseases.

The presentation can be found on TIDES website https://tidesus2020.eventfinity.co/directories/17271/attendee/284822387 .

“This data further validates OliX’ asiRNA technology and its ability to work across a number of therapeutic development platforms as the next generation RNAi trigger,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to present this data at the TIDES 2020 virtual conference.”

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

asiRNA Platform

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceutical’s asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduce siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation.

