09/15/20-INFORMATIONAL MEETING ON THE PROPOSED KĀʻANAPALI BEACH RESTORATION AND BERM ENHANCEMENT PROJECT

INFORMATIONAL MEETING ON THE PROPOSED KĀʻANAPALI BEACH RESTORATION AND BERM ENHANCEMENT PROJECT

(Lāhainā) – Kāʻanapali Beach has been negatively impacted by chronic erosion and extreme seasonal erosion over the previous four decades. Sand loss is expected to continue and even accelerate with sea level rise. The DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) will be holding an informational meeting regarding this sand replenishment project on Maui. The State of Hawaiʻi and the Kāʻanapali Operations Association, Inc. have developed a plan to ensure the long-term viability of this sandy coastal resource, which includes both beach restoration and berm enhancement. Beach restoration is proposed for the section of beach between Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park and Hanakaʻōʻō Point and beach berm enhancement is proposed for the section of beach between Hanakaʻōʻō Point and Puʻu Kekaʻa.

The draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for this project was published in the Office of Environmental Quality Control’s Environmental Bulletin on August 23, 2020 and comments are currently being solicited for the draft EIS until October 7, 2020.

The informational meeting will begin at 2:00 pm on September 24, 2020. The webinar link is: https://zoom.us/j/91922314975

For further information, contact the Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands at (808) 342-1922.

For more information regarding this project: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/occl/kaanapali/ .

