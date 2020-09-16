New Partnership: 365 Cannabis and Gro iQ Provide Ecosystem and Yield Analytics for Cannabis Cultivators
365 Cannabis and Gro iQ provide cultivators with granular analytics of their grows, supporting informed decision-making and optimized supply chains.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365 Cannabis, the leading ERP software solution, and Gro iQ, an artificial intelligence driven precision agriculture platform, have partnered to provide in-depth data insights into cannabis cultivation ecosystems. With the partnership, 365 Cannabis users will gain the ability to optimize their cultivation facilities for maximum yield.
365 Cannabis is a fully integrated, end-to-end ERP solution for cultivators, processors, distributors, and dispensary owners. With integrations for extended functionality, 365 Cannabis allows cannabis businesses to manage their entire operation from a single platform.
“365 Cannabis is the cannabis industry’s most advanced ERP software system and through state-of-the-art technology partnerships, such as the one with Gro iQ, we are able to provide our customers with unparalleled insight to mitigate crop loss and maximize yields,” said Michael Kiehn, VP of Sales & Marketing at 365 Cannabis.
Gro iQ employs IoT sensors and analytics providing cannabis producers with a three-dimensional view of cultivation room health, as well as allowing cultivators to diagnose and remediate issues like microclimates and mitigate powdery mildew infestations.
Peter Dougherty, CEO of Orion Partners, stated, “Many grow facilities try to manage their facilities with log books and spreadsheets . . . there is no way to standardize or analyze production as long as it’s locked in as analog data. Worse, cultivators have no meaningful way to tie ecosystem data to yield or Key Performance Indicators. By implementing Gro iQ, cultivators see the health of their grow room in 3D and report meaningful KPIs. Gro iQ’s partnership with leading software provider 365 Cannabis means customers will now have the ability to standardize their cultivation facilities as well optimize yields.”
Through the partnership between 365 Cannabis and Gro iQ, cultivators will gain full transparency into the health of their cultivation, supporting informed decision-making and creating a healthy, optimized supply chain.
About 365 Cannabis
Developed by the NAV People Inc., 365 Cannabis is an ERP software solution for the legal marijuana industry. The innovative technology is one of the top end-to-end ERP cannabis solutions built on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Business Central. The software was specifically built for cannabis and is tailored to the challenges and requirements of the industry.
For more information, visit www.365cannabis.com, call 1-888-609-6766, or email info@365vertical.com.
About Gro iQ
Gro iQ is a world class team that built an artificial intelligence company for controlled environment agriculture, that helps cannabis and leafy green producers standardize crop production and optimize crop yields. Gro iQ helps cultivation teams see crop health in real time, perform issue diagnostics and utilize analytics to constantly improve manufacturing processes and crop throughput. Gro iQ provides management with the key performance indicators to manage their business using actionable metrics. The platform is proven to provide a 1 grow cycle ROI.
For more information about Gro iQ visit : www.orionpartners.org or email info@orionpatrtners.org
