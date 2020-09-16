Attorney General Donovan’s Statement on the Governor’s Veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act

“Climate change is real, and it is already affecting our state. The Global Warming Solutions Act, recently passed by the Vermont Legislature, tells government: When it comes to climate change, do your job. I testified in favor of this bill because it requires concrete climate action by certain deadlines. And it creates government accountability by allowing Vermonters to bring a citizen lawsuit if government fails to meet those requirements.

The bill is constitutional. Further, the provision creating an opportunity for citizens to bring a lawsuit has limited financial exposure because there is no penalty available to plaintiffs, only attorneys’ fees.

Let me be clear: As Attorney General, I find this bill to be a legally sound and measured approach to tackling one of the greatest crises of our time.

The Global Warming Solutions Act provides the public with tools to hold government accountable – and hold politicians accountable for their rhetoric and their promises. This is good policy and good governance.”

