ODA launches website to help reunite owners with animals displaced due to wildfires

Thousands of Oregonians, their livestock, and their animals are displaced following Oregon’s devastating wildfires. Many shelters, private groups and citizens are now housing these animals, some of which do not have known owners. While many of these groups are advertising lost animals on their websites or social media it can be difficult for the public to know where to look. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) has created an online database and website to help.

The ODA Animal Tracker https://oda.direct/AnimalTrack is meant to assist Oregonians looking for animals displaced during the wildfires. This tracker is not intended to replace existing systems already in place at county animal shelters. In order to make the database work, animal shelters, private citizens and groups caring for animals without known owners can email ODA with information and photos. That information will be added to the database and continuously updated. Therefore, owners are asked to visit often if they don’t see their animal listed.

If you are caring for animals without a known owner due to the wildfires you can have the animals listed by emailing ODA at animaltrack@oda.state.or.us. The email must include the following information:

Shelter Name & Location

Shelter Phone Number

Shelter Email Address

Location where animal was found (as much detail as known)

Species

Color

Sex

Picture(s) of animals Livestock – Left side, Right side, Face/head, any identifying marks (brands, scars, ear tags) Pets – Left side, Right side, face/head, back



If the shelter, private citizen or group does not have the means to collect and email this information, please call ODA’s Brand Inspection program at 503-986-4685 to request help. It is important to remember that it against the law to keep found livestock. If assistance is needed to verify ownership of livestock, please contact ODA to request the assistance of your local brand inspector (503-986-4685).

County shelter links can also be found on the ODA Animal Tracker for owners to search as well. County shelters will be responsible for ensuring ownership of animals discharged from their shelter.