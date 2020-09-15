Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 11:38 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female victim, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the adult male victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The adult female victim sought her own medical treatment.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video link: https://youtu.be/IT9EtIJd0N8

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Suspects Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.