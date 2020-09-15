Suspects Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 14, 2020, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:38 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, members located an adult male and an adult female victim, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the adult male victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The adult female victim sought her own medical treatment.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video link: https://youtu.be/IT9EtIJd0N8

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.