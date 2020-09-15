AdminUniverse™ Announces Virtual Trainings for Star Achievement Series®: Level l & World Class Assistant™ in Oct & Nov.
We all have expectations. Aim high and stretch yourself, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at what you can accomplish.”SAN JOSE, CA, US, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdminUniverse –– a leader in offering workshops and training for administrative professionals worldwide –– has announced its Star Achievement Series workshop for October 13 – November 10.
— Joanne Linden, cps, ceap, cwca & Master Trainer at AdminUniverse
Star Achievement Series, Level I.
Star Achievement is the unique combination of four components that make the program so powerful and yes, life changing. These components cross the spectrum in creating well-rounded, high-profile administrative professionals who crave success and partnerships, and who now have the tools and behaviors to deliver.
Classes will be held via Zoom every 1 to 2 weeks with 4-hour sessions:
Tuesday, October 13, 1:00-5:00 PM PT
Tuesday, October 20, 1:00-5:00 PM PT
Tuesday, November 3, 1:00-5:00 PM PT
Tuesday, November 10, 1:00-5:00 PM PT
DEADLINE for 10% discount or $1,255 is Wednesday, September 30.
DEADLINE to register Monday, October 5.
PRICE: $1,395 (a $600 savings over in-person training)
Learn More STAR
World Class Assistant.
The World Class Assistant certification and curriculum-based designation program is a time-tested, industry-proven powerhouse of learning. Designed to polish administrative professionals for upward mobility and current-level stellar performance, this course was the first to recognize assistants as “strategic business partners.”
Classes will be held via Zoom every 1 to 3 weeks with 3-hour sessions:
Tuesday, October 2, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
Thursday, October 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
Thursday, November 12, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
Thursday, November 19, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT
DEADLINE for 10% discount or $1,165 is Wednesday, September 21.
DEADLINE to register is Monday, September 28.
PRICE: $1,295 (a $600 savings over in-person training)
Learn More WCA
About AdminUniverse.
AdminUniverse is the only authorized user of Star Achievement Series™ for public training. Joanne Linden is the founder of AU. She is an educationist, author, and consultant––a Certified Professional Secretary, Certified Executive Administrative Professional, and Certified World Class Assistant with decades of experience in the professional world.
She is also the master trainer for Star Achievement Series® Certification & Designation Course at AdminUniverse™, the Founder & Chairperson of the Administrative Center of Excellence™ (ACE), and author of a new book: Leveraging Up!
AdminUniverse™ is proud to be an authorized user and training facilitator for the Star Achievement Series® created by Joan Burge, founder, and CEO, Office Dynamics International. Since 1990, this ground-breaking program has been a training staple for world-class employers who value administrative effectiveness and workplace excellence.
Allan Linden
AdminUniverse
+1 866-402-2819
