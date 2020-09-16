Salarius Partners with Leading National Food Ingredient Distributor for MicroSalt®

MicroSalt - All the flavor, half the sodium.

Salarius signs deal with Gehring-Montgomery Inc to distribute MicroSalt to the US food industry.

This meets the challenges of the general public’s demand for ground-breaking, healthy alternatives that result in sodium reduction formulation.” — Mark Bitting, President, Gehring Montgomery

USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salarius is pleased to announce that as part of its ongoing efforts to build strategic partnerships to develop an aggressive sales pipeline for its flagship ingredient in 2020, Salarius has secured an agreement with Gehring-Montgomery Inc, to assist in the sale of Microsalt® across the United States.

Gehring-Montgomery is a leading distributor of food and raw materials for commercial and industrial manufacturers in the food, automotive, coatings, adhesives, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries across North America. They pride themselves on their ability to distribute quality products, provide strong logistical support, maintain an excellent customer satisfaction record, and react quickly to customer requirements.

This partnership adds another dimension to the MicroSalt strategic sales plan that includes, working with “best in class” sales partners to increase revenue and brand awareness, an aggressive B2B outreach initiative to source new customers, attendance at food trade shows such as Expo West and Supply Side West (COVID-19 permitting) as well securing customer opportunities outside of the United States.

“We are extremely energized about our partnership with Gehring-Montgomery and working closely with their team of sales experts to increase brand awareness and accelerate sales of Microsalt®. Our partnership is a win-win as we are offering their customers a unique, on-trend, innovative ingredient that will also help consumers lower their sodium intake.” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

“Our partnership with Salarius complements our overall U.S. strategy offering, providing a highly innovative specialty, such as “Microsalt”, a cutting-edge ingredient, allowing consumers to lower their sodium intake yet maintain the product’s full flavor. This meets the challenges of the general public’s demand for ground-breaking, healthy alternatives that result in sodium reduction formulation,” says Mark Bitting, President and Managing Director of Gehring Montgomery.

MicroSalt® is a proprietary, patented salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt, and as a result, approximately 50% less sodium. MicroSalt is Non-GMO, all Natural, Kosher and Gluten Free.

“Did you know that most people do not taste between 50% to 80% of the salt they intake because it’s swallowed before it dissolves on the tongue? With MicroSalt®, nothing is wasted. The submicron-sized salt particles dissolve virtually immediately, delivering high saltiness with lower sodium, as soon as it touches the tongue,” says Manzanilla. With the highly competitive global savory snacks market being expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021, and the low sodium ingredient market estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%, MicroSalt® is a food ingredient whose time has come.

To learn more about MicroSalt® or to request a free sample, visit https://Salarius.co. Tasting is believing.

About Salarius

Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.

Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd. To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

About Gehring-Montgomery Inc

Gehring Montgomery, a leading distributor of food and feed raw materials and a division of German-based TER Group, was founded in 1984, supplying customers with food ingredients and specialty chemicals throughout North America. Located in Warminster, Pennsylvania, Gehring Montgomery continues its long history of being the distributor of choice to many companies in the United States. To learn more please visit https://www.gehring-montgomery.com/.



This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius’ management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Salarius neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

For News Media and Press Inquiries: