Stephenson’s to host Sept. 17 Firearms & Militaria auction featuring estate collection of New Jersey Superior Court
Many high-quality engraved shotguns among the auction's highlights
One of the most interesting firearms in the sale is a Taurus revolver called 'The Judge.' It gets its name because of the number of judges who carry it into the courtroom for protection.”SOUTHAMPTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 17, Stephenson’s Auction of Southampton (suburban Philadelphia), Pa., will conduct a 153-lot Firearms and Militaria sale featuring consignments from several estates. Most notable among them is the estate firearms collection of the late Honorable Robert F. Schaul, Attorney and Superior Court Presiding Judge of Municipalities for Vicinage 13 (Somerset), New Jersey.
— Cindy Stephenson, Owner/Auctioneer, Stephenson's Auction
An ironically-named firearm in Judge Schaul’s collection is the Taurus.45/.410-gauge caliber, 5 shot double-action revolver known as “The Judge.” Stephenson’s owner/auctioneer Cindy Stephenson explained the origin of the name: “It’s called ‘The Judge’ because of the number of judges who carry it into the courtroom for protection.” The gun can chamber both .45 Colt ammunition and .410 2½ shotshell, making it useful for both short- and long-distance shooting. Estimate: $600-$900
Judge Schaul owned an extensive collection of shotguns, which he prized very highly. Some of them are ornately engraved, like his Inverness over/under 20-gauge 2-shot shotgun by CSMC, estimated at $4,000-$8,000. Another example is an Ithaca 12-gauge side-by-side shotgun engraved with images of ducks and a hunting dog. Its pre-sale estimate is $2,000-$4,000. Also handsomely engraved, a Connecticut Shotgun Mfg. Co. Model RBL-28 side-by-side shotgun is expected to make $4,000-$6,000 at auction.
A good-quality Ansley H. Fox side-by-side 12-gauge shotgun has double triggers and is capable of firing two shots. Its patent date is May 2, 1911. In like-new condition with engraving on the receiver and trigger guard, this Philadelphia longarm is estimated at $4,000-$6,000.
Another of Judge Schaul’s interests was European firearms. Among those seen in his collection are two Army & Navy CSL (London) 16-gauge side-by-side shotguns, each estimated at $4,000-$8,000; and a Chapuis Armes (France) Juxtapose Progress 20-gauge, two-shot side-by-side shotgun, ornately engraved and with special markings “WLM & Co. Scottsdale AC” stamped on the underside of the barrel. It comes in a fitted, hard-side Chapuis Armes France case. Estimate: $4,000-$7,000
Many other manufacturers are represented in this small but high-quality auction, including Colt, Winchester, Remington, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Beretta, Marlin, etc. In addition, there are military uniforms, helmets, swords, bayonets, edged weapons, a US Army field telephone, medals, patches and badges; trench lighters, belt buckles, Nazi visored caps, armbands and other war-related items.
Stephenson’s Sept. 17, 2020 Firearms & Militaria Auction featuring the estate collection of New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert F. Schaul will be held live at the company’s Southampton (suburban Philadelphia) gallery, with absentee and Internet live bidding available through LiveAuctioneers. Start time: 2 p.m. ET. In-gallery inspection is from 12-2 p.m. on auction day. For additional information on any lot in the sale, call Cindy Stephenson at 215-322-6182 or email info@stephensonsauction.com. Visit Stephenson’s online at www.stephensonsauction.com.
Cindy Stephenson
+1 215-322-6182
email us here
Stephenson's Auction