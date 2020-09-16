Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bam Bizzy Hip Hop Artists from Watts California

Bam Bizzy up and coming hip hop Artist with the Record label behind him to push him Triple bam productions and Bentley Records

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bam Bizzy is a Rapper from Watts California Born and Raise in Los Angeles Area. his Name Peter Nichols Community knows him by stage Name Bam Bizzy Producing what start his music Career of in 2010. he Start to learn how to record music and Ran into a lot of Producers in the music industry in 2018 an from There his music took of a Buzz was create it start to grow around him. an he End up developing a team of people that made him start a Brand Triple Bam Productions which is a Recoding Production company LLC Record label. Bam Bizzy Develop A team of people shortly after that he took a Artist development Deal with Bentley Record . now he have more Options then ever between his Record label an Bentley Record as a Team Release a good Collections  of Singles ,Ep an a Album, an start to collaborated with major Artists such as Gasses Malone .His has a hip/hop Rap style an have been on The Rise every since his Production company is on the High Climb

