Bitumen Membranes Market To Reach USD 3.74 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Rapid infrastructure growth in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil in the coming decades is expected to propel the demand for the bitumen membranes market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bitumen Membranes Market is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bitumen membranes were designed to cover industrial and residential buildings. They constitute highly sticky, elastic, viscous, and water-proof organic liquids. On nearly flat or level roofs, bitumen membranes are used as a roofing device to prevent any leaks and to move water off the roof. Bitumen membranes are used for extensive applications, including humidifying, waterproofing, binding, rust-proofing, joint filling, and crack forming. Road expansion and rebuilding of current infrastructure, including buildings and bridges, are several main places where the demand for commodities is projected to rise steadily. Rising demand from the building sector has propelled production. Increasing government requirements due to environmental legislation, coupled with low-cost roofing systems, are significant factors in roofing applications that drive the demand for polymer-modified bitumen (PMB). Excellent longevity, flood resistance, and high-temperature tolerance are some characteristics that have propelled the demand for PMB.

Based on grade, the market will be dominated by Atactic Polypropylene (APP). APP is commonly used for the application of waterproofing on the terrace or house roofs, curtain walls, sloping concrete floors, foundations, etc. It has many superior features such as better usability, excellent life expectancy, superior weather tolerance, strong dimensional durability, outstanding adhesive properties, high tolerance to puncturing & mechanical injury, and excellent chemical resistance. Growing usage of the Device grade would accelerate the growth of this segment in the construction industry.

The procedure to prepare modified bitumen membranes involves the integration of thermoplastic polymers with oxidized or straight-run bitumen and a mineral filler. A polyester mat or fiberglass is coated on the mixture. Waterproofing devices produced from these materials are constructed from polymer-modified bitumen sheets with a simple base layer. On construction sites, these sheets are laminated together.

Throughout Europe, polymer-modified roof membranes are placed on temperature-resistant insulating boards when compact roof systems are installed. Oxidized bitumen membranes are filled with a fiberglass layer with a combination of calcareous mineral filler and oxidized bitumen. The combination collected as a final product is wrapped in sheets. Such products are manufactured from a stone granule matrix in North America and are called roll roofing. Bitumen membrane roofing provides differing advantages over raising flat gravel and asphalt roofing methods. For gravel and asphalt systems, good seals at both contact points are necessary, and seams are tough to shape. It results in early roof leakage and entails a high cost of maintenance. Their procedure of repair and maintenance is also tricky since it is challenging to locate the exact leakage points. On the other side, the bitumen membranes roofing device considers these points harder to spot and efficiently rectify.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread, producers are slowly changing their development and purchasing strategies to meet the demand generated for Bitumen Membranes from various sectors during the pandemic. In a few months, a sequence of negative and positive shocks may arise as distributors and their manufacturers respond to growing consumer demand. Several nations, with an unfavorable global environment, look susceptible to export-dependent economies. Owing to the lack of competition in the downstream sector, the pandemic is expected to reshape the global bitumen membranes industry, with some factories either shutting down or decreasing their production capacity. However, various governments stopped their production as a precautionary measure to deter the spread of the virus. In other nations, due to the severity of the crisis and the consequent behavior of state officials themselves, customers are becoming more important. Business dynamics in the Asia Pacific countries have become chaotic in all of these situations, collapsing frequently and finding it impossible to stabilize.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the grade, Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene generated a revenue of USD 0.81 billion in 2019 and is estimated to rise with a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period as it improves bitumen's resistance to chemicals and aging and gives it rubber-like properties, coupled with the rising demand for roll roofing.

It is expected that the increasing need to provide cost-effective solutions for roofing applications will influence the growth of the bitumen industry over the forecast period. Increasing worldwide demand for waterproofing solutions is projected to propel industry growth. It is anticipated that the intervention of various government policies such as FDI will drive the growth of the construction industry. The rising practice of utilizing paving strategies like micro-surfacing on high traffic roads is boosting demand for PMB.

The non-residential application segment is the leading contributor to the Bitumen Membranes Market revenue. The non-residential sectors of Europe are the major shareholders of the market and held around 52.2% of the market in the year 2019, due to the substantial commodity demand for numerous construction ventures such as malls, office buildings, educational establishments, hospitals, etc. to provide the water-proofing needed for walls, terraces, etc.

Europe dominated the market for Bitumen Membranes in 2019, due to the existence of large buildings and automobile sectors broadly used in the construction sector. Europe held approximately 34.9% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contributed to around 27.7% market share in the year 2019.

Key participants include Jiangsu Changzhou Xinyuan Waterproof Equipment Factory, Soprema International, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Isoltema Group, Indian Oil Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, BMI Group, Tiki Tar, and IKO Group, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Bitumen Membranes Market on the basis of grade, product, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-202

Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Styrene-Ethylene-Butadiene-Styrene (SEBS)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-202

Sheets

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-202

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

