Long Branch State Park Marina hosts ribbon-cutting for dock expansion project Sept. 30

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 15, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Long Branch State Park Marina at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will showcase eight new covered boat slips.

These units were constructed by Long Branch State Park staff. The project was funded through the Missouri State Parks enterprise fund, which is funding set aside to give state parks the opportunity to complete projects that pay for themselves by generating revenue for the park system.

The public is invited to celebrate the completion of this project. After the ribbon-cutting, refreshments will be served.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Long Branch State Park is located at 28615 Visitor Center Road in Macon. For more information about the event, please contact the Long Branch State Park office at 660-773-5229.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

