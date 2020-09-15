Seer Appoints Catherine Friedman to its Board of Directors

-- Mark McClellan steps down from Seer BOD to join board for Seer spin out, PrognomIQ --

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes through the power of unbiased, deep, rapid and scalable proteomics information, today announced that it has appointed Catherine Friedman to serve on its Board of Directors, effective September 14, 2020. The company additionally announced that Mark McClellan, M.D., Ph.D., has stepped down from Seer’s Board of Directors, effective September 1st.



Dr. McClellan, who formerly served as Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, will join the Board of Directors for PrognomIQ, Inc., the healthcare company spun out from Seer . Dr. McClellan has joined as a member of Seer’s Scientific Advisory Board.

“We’re delighted to welcome Cathy to our Board of Directors. Cathy brings tremendous strategic leadership and financial markets experience and will be an outstanding addition to our board. Her passion for our important work coupled with her experience will help Seer greatly through our next phase of growth,” said Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seer. “I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Mark for his many contributions to Seer. I look forward to partnering with him on the board of PrognomIQ and benefiting from his insight as a scientific advisor to Seer.”

“I am thrilled to join the Seer Board and am eager to contribute to the company’s mission of unlocking deep, unbiased biological information to enable unprecedented scientific discovery,” said Ms. Friedman. “I look forward to applying my expertise to help advance this vitally important effort that has the potential to transform our understanding of biology.”

Ms. Friedman held numerous executive positions during a 23-year investment banking career with Morgan Stanley, including Managing Director, Head of West Coast Healthcare, and Co-Head of the Biotechnology Practice. She currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors of GRAIL, and is a member of the boards of directors of Altaba (formerly Yahoo!), Radius Health, and Lyell Immunopharma. She additionally serves as a trustee of The Darden School Foundation at the University of Virginia. Ms. Friedman holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

“It has been a privilege to work with the Seer team on this unique endeavor to transform research by unlocking broad-scale access to the complexity and diversity of the proteome,” stated Dr. McClellan. “I look forward to supporting PrognomIQ as the company embarks on its journey to transform early and accurate disease diagnosis detection through the development of multi-omics that leverage Seer’s products.”

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph™, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

Visit www.seer.bio to learn more.

For Inquiries:

Carrie Mendivil, Gilmartin Group

Carrie@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5405

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e1a9e2b-b215-4085-8449-2d6bd22042a2