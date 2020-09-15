Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,826 in the last 365 days.

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, New Jersey, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 15, 2020 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced the acquisition of a new 120,780 square foot industrial building located at 6101 SW 44th Street, Oklahoma City, OK at a purchase price of $15.2 million. The property is net-leased for 10 years to Amazon.com Services, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. The building is situated on approximately 22 acres.

Michael P. Landy, President and CEO, commented, “This 22-acre site has ample expansion capacity and is ideally located immediately to the north of The Will Rogers International Airport. Ecommerce sales in the US grew by almost a third in Q2 and are up 44.5% year over year. With 99.4% occupancy and a robust acquisition pipeline, Monmouth’s portfolio is strongly linked to the digital economy. We are very pleased to announce this new acquisition as it will enhance our favorable position.”

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties, containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Contact: Becky Coleridge
732-577-9996
EMAIL: mreic@mreic.com
www.mreic.reit

######

Primary Logo

You just read:

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.