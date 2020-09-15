Top 10 Sneaker Businesses to Watch in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sneaker industry is one that is ever-changing, and in 2020 the changes are as substantial as ever. With the emergence of platforms such as StockX and the Goat App, the resell market has had a dramatic uptick in volume over the last decade, but now there is much more to the sneaker industry. There are cleaners, services to secure rare items at retail price, and even celebrity personalities within the space. Let’s take a lot at the Top 10 Sneaker Businesses to Watch through the remainder of 2020.



Capital Vegas - Dillon Aguiar

Coming in at number 1 is someone who has built a million dollar business after acquiring Capital Vegas , a brick-and-mortar retail store in Las Vegas, and taking it completely online. Through a combination of beating market value on high end sneakers and curating “guaranteed profit” mystery boxes, “Dillon Flex” as he is known as by his following of more than 30,000, has been able to develop a truly loyal consumer base that makes him a name to watch in the coming months. In fact, when asked what his plans are for the future to continue the momentum, Aguiar said, “more than anything, people love the ability to be able to buy off of me and know they can make money themselves by flipping the pairs, so wait until they see how much better the steals get soon with the launch of Capital Steals.

Blazendary - Giancarlo Purch

Undoubtedly the name on this list that many “sneakerheads” are already familiar with is Giancarlo Purch, also known as Blazendary . In addition to a cumulative following on social media of more than 2 million, Purch has recently expanded his entrepreneurial portfolio with the development of blazendary.com , which houses the entirety of his clothing and merchandise line available for purchase. While many content creators simply release self-branded merchandise, Purch has been developing an entire product line in an effort to continue growing the Blazendary brand that is starting to look like the makings of an empire.

RSVP Kingz

Every sneakerhead knows that getting your hands on an exclusive pair of kicks or limited piece of apparel can be a frustrating and expensive process - enter RSVP Kingz . They make the process simple and affordable, taking care of all the hard work and allowing you to sit back and relax on release day. With tens of thousands of happy customers and a wide range of high profile clients, RSVP Kingz is the go-to spot for every sneakerhead trying to get their hands on their favorite upcoming drops.

SneakerheadInTheBay - Alex Walter

Beginning in 2012, San Francisco based Youtuber Alex Walter, commonly known as SneakerheadInTheBay , entered the sneaker world and quickly ascended to the top of the industry in terms of his personal popularity. What started as a means to teach people how to restore, customize, and review sneakers quickly turned into much more than that for Walter. Fast forward to 2020- Walter has been investing in sneakers to be sold on his e-commerce site shopsoletopia.com where he expects a dramatic increase in demand in Q4 as a result of the looming holiday season. SneakerheadintheBay is a name to watch in the coming months for the avid sneaker collector who is searching for lower-than-normal prices on rare sneakers and accessories.

Sole Retriever

Sole Retriever has become an essential for every sneakerhead. Their website serves as your one-stop shop for finding and entering the most popular sneaker raffles and releases. Let’s be honest - keeping up with all the latest drops is no easy feat. If only there was one website that did all of the work for you… enter Sole Retriever. Organized, intuitive, and constantly improving and adding new features, Sole Retriever is your go-to destination if you want to increase your odds and secure your pairs of sought after sneakers.

DSigner - Dylan Sanglay

As one of the only entrepreneurs on this list with multiple businesses, Dylan Sanglay, owner of Dsigner , started it all business with just $40 and a vision. A percentage of what he makes goes back to the homeless community in an effort to remain socially aware of what he can do to help as his business continues to flourish. Dylan has become a social media influencer over the course of 2020 by actively creating content to grow an organic following of more than 200,000 combined with his Tik Tok leading the way with more than 100,000 followers. He is now just 20 years old, but boasts a 6-figure business that is sure to maintain steady growth in the months and years to come.

The Ordinari -

When scrolling through Instagram as a sneakerhead, you may find a photo of not just one pair of sneakers from a popular release, but a whole stack of them. Meet - The Ordinari - a one-of-a-kind “reseller” based in New York. Known for selling hyped clothing and footwear is a given, but The Ordinari emphasizes their ability to build relationships with their consumers to such a degree that nearly all customers who purchase products from The Ordinari come back again and again. No matter who you are or where you are from, The Ordinari will always reply within minutes and will have your purchase shipped to you within hours unlike the more well-known platforms that have 3-7 day handling times.

Outlet Hunters -

Many sneakerheads are forced to pay an inflated “resale” price on the hottest products, and that can get rather frustrating and expensive. Enter - Outlet Hunters - an E-commerce brand focused on helping sneaker connoisseurs acquire their favorite kicks at the best price. Outlet Hunters travels on a weekly basis from Nike outlets to malls across the United States finding the best deals, so you don’t have to! Recently, they launched a new iOS/Android app to bring their products to its consumers easier than ever. Its website features weekly steals and deals, so if you can’t find anything you like now, most likely you will find it tomorrow because styles and sizes are always changing. You can also find them on YouTube where they break down exactly how they get shoes at a cheap price and how you can do the same. Additionally, Outlet Hunters will also be launching an apparel and accessories collection featuring the hottest styles in Q4 of 2020.

Steals n Dealz - Josh Balsterholt

Josh Balsterholt is the 18-year-old Founder of Steals n Dealz . When asked about what sets him apart from other resellers on Instagram, Balsterholt is quoted as saying, “It is not the profit that determines the success of my business, but rather the ability to make connections with individuals who are happy to purchase their sneakers from me”. In spite of the tremendous adversity that Josh has had, he has chosen to use his hardships to build something special. In the coming months, Josh aims to continue to grow the business in order to open up a brick-and-mortar location that focuses on the consumer experience.

Sneakerbox - Matt Turney

Realizing the need to protect one’s sneaker collection Sneakerbox stood in the gap and provided the first mystery box subscription for Sneaker Collectors in January of 2015. Turney suggests that the goal of Sneakerbox is to make it easier for Sneaker Collectors to protect and enhance their collections by providing access to “Everything you need to go with your Kicks.” Past mystery boxes have included sneaker cleaning solutions to keep your kicks looking fresh, as well as a variety of accessories to match your sneakers such as: laces, keychains, hat’s, t-shirts, and socks. To find out when future mystery boxes will be available follow Sneakerbox’s instagram or visit their retail site online.

