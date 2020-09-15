Social Media Marketing Whiz Giuliano Gigliotti Shows Mindset Can be Key to a Successful Business

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those who are fortunate enough to make a living based on their passion are the lucky entrepreneurs visible on social media across the globe. One such business owner and influencer is the founder of GN Co., LLC, Giuliano Gigliotti, a marketing whiz and social media star.



Gigliotti was born and raised in Ohio, though he moved to Los Angeles right after he finished high school and relentlessly pursued his passion for social media and marketing. “I built it all from the ground up. I knew no one and had nothing waiting there for me,” he recalls.



According to Gigliotti, social media has opened many doors in business. A natural-born networker, he has managed to foster plenty of friendships and build an extensive network of contacts with the help of platforms like Instagram and the likes.



Mindset is key to a successful business



When asked about the “secret recipe” for success, Gigliotti says that a positive mindset is everything. “You’ll never be a winner unless you consider yourself one from the very beginning,” he explains.



Gigliotti persevered with the help of gratitude and a great mindset. He has faced lots of adversity in his life, much like any other business owner, but has managed to overcome it. “I always think of my greatest achievements and it carries me forward when I’m stressed,” he remarks.



Not only that, but Gigliotti is positive that having a great mindset can help anyone achieve anything. “You can be and do whatever you want. Stop thinking that there are things that are off-limits for you,” he advises.



Business owners should invest in themselves first



There was a time in Gigliotti's career when he felt underappreciated and undervalued. “I was putting in a lot of work and not getting the recognition I deserved,” he says.



His best advice to avoid that happening is for up-and-coming entrepreneurs to focus on themselves first and foremost. “Invest in yourself. Build yourself into the entrepreneur you want to be and opportunities will follow,” he advises.



Giuliano started his business when he was only 18 years old. He certainly has regrets, such as leaving a business in which he had poured a lot of time and energy, but he was able to learn valuable lessons and come out the other side with the help of good mentorship and self-reflection.



“No mistake has an impact that lasts forever. Everything shifts quickly. We see it in social media, too; there’s a hot new trend today and it’s gone by tomorrow,” Giuliano remarks.

Gigliotti keeps up with all of the latest trends and developments. He is on a mission to explore the world, foster relationships, and build an extensive network of contacts, and he is poised to succeed.



For more news and updates from Giuliano Gigliotti, follow his Instagram.



Attachment

Media contact information Name: Giuliano Gigliotti Business Name: GN Co., LLC giuliano.gigliotti@aol.com