RLH Corporation Appoints Chris Trick Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Trick as its Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer effective September 15, 2020. Mr. Trick brings to Red Lion more than 20 years of experience building brand value and advancing franchise growth initiatives, much of it in the economy through upper-midscale hotel segments. Mr. Trick will be responsible for leading Red Lion’s marketing and advertising strategy supporting all of its channels from franchise development to direct-to-consumer campaigns.



John Russell, Chief Executive Officer of RLH stated, “We are excited to have Chris on board as our Chief Marketing Officer. Chris has extensive experience revitalizing brands across a number of industries with more than half of his career spent in franchising and hospitality in progressive roles at Marriott, Wyndham, LaQuinta, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Realogy. Chris brings a deep omni-channel skill set that will further enhance our go-to-market efforts across a wide variety of media and a broad spectrum of stakeholders including our franchisees, vendors and our guests. Chris is a former co-worker of mine and I am thrilled to have him on the Red Lion team. We look forward to his essential contribution as we continue to execute on our strategy.”

Chris Trick added, “I am excited to be a part of the Red Lion team. A key priority in this role is to embark on a brand revitalization and reimaging program including raising our brand profiles, enhancing our brand image, and strengthening our messaging to our franchisees and our guests. I am also focused on driving contribution to our franchisees and licensees, which includes ensuring appropriate brand standards. I believe there is a unique opportunity to elevate RLH’s brand equity and enhance our loyalty program which will help support our franchisees and attract prospective franchisees to Red Lion.”

Prior to joining Red Lion, Mr. Trick was the head of marketing for Southern Carlson, a Kyocera Company, where he was responsible for brand marketing leadership, creative services and marketing related technology solutions. Prior to his experience at Southern Carlson, Mr. Trick spent six years with Realogy Franchise Group where he successfully drove multi-brand marketing solutions, revitalized the ERA brand through a programmatic, multi-faceted strategic plan which helped drive market share. Prior to Realogy, served as VP Marketing for the Marriott ExecuStay Brand at Marriott International, spear-headed long term strategic marketing plans at Wyndham Hotel Group and led brand marketing programs at La Quinta Inns and Intercontinental Hotels Group, where he directly impacted brand differentiation, positioning, and awareness. Mr. Trick holds Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company maximizes return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

