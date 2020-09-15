Amerant Recognized in Mastercard’s Annual Community Institution Segment Awards with Innovation Award

Bank Credited for its Creativity and Impactful Use of Technology

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank , one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, is proud to announce it has been recognized by Mastercard in its annual Community Institution Segment Awards with an Innovation Award. The awards program recognizes those Community Institutions who are making an impact in their local communities by demonstrating advancement in innovation, leadership and philanthropic efforts and recognizes organizations across three distinct categories – Innovation, Doing Well by Doing Good and Priceless Partner.



Amerant received ‘The Innovation Award,’ which distinguishes top banking institutions that deliver enhanced value to card members by going beyond industry tools and enhancing the customer experience through the creative and impactful use of technology.

“We are very appreciative to Mastercard for this wonderful recognition,” said Millar Wilson, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. “All of Amerant is proud of the team members who worked so diligently to earn this recognition. Their creativity demonstrates the special ways in which we further serve our clients.”

Amerant is continuously innovating its digital tools to maximize productivity and ensure precision, while implementing ways to increase customer engagement.

Amerant has operated for over 40 years and today has 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 7 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas and New York. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services.

“We were highly impressed with Amerant’s technological developments and submission. The bank was awarded for their outstanding work in payments,” said Yasemin Bedir, EVP, Processor & Community Institutions for Mastercard. “Amerant created a digital platform that truly maximized digital channels and improved efficiency and accuracy, all while augmenting the customer experience that went well above the norm.”

About the Mastercard Community Institution Segment Awards

The annual Mastercard Community Institution Segment Awards were created to recognize the outstanding efforts of the hundreds of Mastercard partner Community Institutions throughout the United States whose work is driving forth positive change and impact. Institutions can self-nominate and partners are recognized across three categories:

Innovation – most creative and impactful use of technology

Priceless Partnership – best use of Mastercard priceless assets

Doing Well by Doing Good – best use of assets in community service or charitable contributions

For additional information about Amerant, please visit amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., and Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 27 banking centers – 19 in South Florida, 8 in the Houston, Texas area, and loan production offices in Dallas, Texas and New York, New York. For more information, please visit www.amerantbank.com or https://investor.amerantbank.com .