Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

SC Farmers Can Now Apply Online for a Produce Safety Rule Exemption

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 15, 2020

SC Farmers Can Now Apply Online for a Produce Safety Rule Exemption

COLUMBIA – There are about 2,700 produce farms in South Carolina – and many are potentially exempt from the Produce Safety Rule, meaning they would not have to undergo routine inspections by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Produce Safety team. But unless a farm has applied for an exemption and received a certificate from SCDA, they are not exempt. Exemption certificates are only good for one year, so farms must re-apply every year for exemption.

Fortunately, SCDA has made the process easier with a new digital application tool for Produce Safety Exemptions.

To view exemption requirements and complete the application, visit psrexemption.agriculture.sc.gov

The Produce Safety Rule is part of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) passed in 2011. This regulation focuses on setting federal regulatory standards for the production, harvest, and handling of fruits and vegetables, in an effort to prevent microbial contamination and reduce foodborne illnesses associated with fresh produce.

Questions? Contact Brooke Horton, SCDA’s Produce Safety Outreach Coordinator, at bhorton@scda.sc.gov.

###

SC Farmers Can Now Apply Online for a Produce Safety Rule Exemption [pdf]

You just read:

SC Farmers Can Now Apply Online for a Produce Safety Rule Exemption

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.