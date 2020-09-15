Attention Former Employees of NS8: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman Herz LLP Is Investigating NS8 Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP , a leading securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against NS8, Inc. (“NS8” or the “Company”).



All former employees of NS8 are urged to contact the firm immediately.

Just months after raising over $100 million from venture capital investors, fraud prevention startup NS8 laid off hundreds of employees on Thursday after informing them it was under investigation for fraud.

In a letter sent to employees, the Las Vegas-based company said recently that it was forced to downsize after “sudden and unforeseen circumstances.” The letter was shared on Twitter by local publication Vital Vegas. The startup’s CEO, Adam Rogas, abruptly left the company as well, which was confirmed to Forbes Magazine.

According to an anonymous software engineer who joined NS8 this year, employees were informed during a Zoom meeting that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating the company for alleged fraud. “We got on and were told that our finances were not what we thought they were, and there would be layoffs,” said the employee, who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

