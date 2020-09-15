America Development & Investments, LLC Announces Plans for Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness in Southeast Denver

Denver metro area will have access to a second state-of-the-art Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America Development & Investments, LLC (ADI), a leading healthcare real estate developer based in Dallas, and Reunion IRF announced plans today to open a second Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in the Denver market.



The new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be located at 372 Inverness Drive South, Englewood CO 80112. The three-story, 48,500 square foot rehabilitation facility will provide inpatient care for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic debilitating conditions.

“After a thorough analysis of the market, we felt that the Inverness/Denver Tech Center area was the best location to build our new hospital,” said Jeffrey Jones, a partner in Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness. “Given its proximity to acute care hospitals and other world-class healthcare facilities, as well as the current and future growth around us, this new facility will provide the Southeast Denver area greater access to state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation care. We look forward to serving the community.”



Patients will have their own private room in the 40-bed hospital. The custom-built hospital is being designed by BSA LifeStructures, a leading national healthcare architecture firm with offices in Denver. Adolfson and Peterson will be the general contractor for Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Inverness. The hospital will be managed by Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners.



ADI expects to break ground this fall with plans to open the hospital Q4 2021.

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .





Contact: Katie Eng katie@reunionrehabhospital.com