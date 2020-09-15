Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hall of Honor Banquet Date Set for Barb Cline of Spearfish

For Immediate Release: Monday, September 14, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605.773.7179 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Barb Cline of Spearfish is being inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor. 

A banquet, hosted by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee, will be held in Barb’s honor on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, in Spearfish. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. MT with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m. 

Price per ticket is $30. Reservations can be made by contacting Kari Kroll at 773-5105. Payment in advance is requested and must be received by Oct. 7, at 5 p.m. 

Barb is the Executive Director of Prairie Hills Transit in Spearfish. She built one of the state’s most successful transit agencies from one 10-year old van working a few hours a day to provide services for seniors. The business now serves patrons across 16,500 square-miles with a fleet of 45 passenger vans. 

 

