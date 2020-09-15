Grant Jahajko will conduct an auction dedicated to NASA, space and aviation collectibles on October 1st, live and online

Golf ball signed by America’s very first man in space, Alan Shepard (est. $4,000-$6,000). Shepard signed it for the consignor – a former friend of the astronaut

State of Texas Medal of Honor Presentation program from October 17, 1970, for the Apollo 11 astronauts, signed by Neil Armstrong (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Full sheet of Apollo 11 10-cent U.S. stamps (“First Man on the Moon”) signed by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Neil Armstrong signed invitation to a September 1969 Homecoming, with a letter from Armstrong’s mother. The astronaut’s signature is nice and bold (est. $500-$800).