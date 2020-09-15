Healthcare Chatbots Market Registered CAGR of 20.5%: Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Competitive Breakdown, Future Demand and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures until 2026
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR) has published a latest market research report on the “Global Healthcare Chatbots Market.” This Healthcare Chatbots report helps you to be there on the right track by making you focus on the data and realities of the industry. The market report also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The research and analysis performed in this healthcare chatbots report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.
The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 Million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are:
- HealthTap, Inc.,
- Anboto
- Sensely
- Buoy Health, Inc.
- Infermedica
- Babylon
- Baidu, Inc.
- Ada Health GmbH
- PACT Care BV
- Woebot
- GYANT.COM, Inc.
- Creative Virtual
- Your.MD
- Synthetix Ltd.
- Next IT Corp.
- CX Company
- Inbenta Technologies Inc.
- eGain
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- eCreations.
Regional Analysis for Healthcare Chatbots Market Includes:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific & Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
Factors Driving Growth in Healthcare Chatbots Market
Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices
According to data, there is an increase in smartphone users worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in smartphone users led to the increase in the smartphone which led to the increase in the display market.
How Chatbots Drive Cost Savings and Positively Impact Healthcare Efficiency??
- Automated patient outreach
- Patient engagement and lead generation
- Prescription drug information
- Billing and registration
- Medical equipment support
- Patient reminders
Key Developments in the Market:
In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.
In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base.
Healthcare Chatbots Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth
- Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver
Healthcare Chatbots Market Restraints:
- Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market
- Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component
- Software
- Service
Healthcare Chatbots Market by Deployment Model
- On-premise Model
- Cloud-based Model
Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application
- Diagnosis & medical aid
- Appointment scheduling
Healthcare Chatbots Market by End-User
- Patients
- Healthcare Providers
- Insurance Companies, Others
Healthcare Chatbots Market by Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Focus of the report
- CAGR values in the market for the forecast period
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
|Part 01:
|Executive Summary
|Part 02:
|Scope of the Report
|Part 03:
|Research Methodology
|Part 04:
|Healthcare Chatbots Market Landscape
|Market Ecosystem
|Market Characteristics
|Market Segmentation Analysis
|Part 05:
|Market Sizing
|Market Definition
|Market Sizing 2018
|Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
|Part 06:
|Customer Landscape
|Part 07:
|Healthcare Chatbots Market Regional Landscape
|Geographical Segmentation
|Regional Comparison
|Americas – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
|EMEA – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
|APAC – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026
|Part 08:
|Decision Framework
|Part 09:
|Drivers and Challenges
|Market Drivers
|Market Challenges
|Part 10:
|Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends
|Part 11:
|Vendor Landscape
|Overview
|Landscape Disruption
|Vendors Covered
|Vendor Classification
|Market Positioning of Vendors
