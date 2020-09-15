Healthcare Chatbots Market Registered CAGR of 20.5%: Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Competitive Breakdown, Future Demand and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures until 2026

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research (DBMR) has published a latest market research report on the “Global Healthcare Chatbots Market.” This Healthcare Chatbots report helps you to be there on the right track by making you focus on the data and realities of the industry. The market report also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. The research and analysis performed in this healthcare chatbots report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product.



The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 Million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are:

HealthTap, Inc.,

Anboto

Sensely

Buoy Health, Inc.

Infermedica

Babylon

Baidu, Inc.

Ada Health GmbH

PACT Care BV

Woebot

GYANT.COM, Inc.

Creative Virtual

Your.MD

Synthetix Ltd.

Next IT Corp.

CX Company

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

eGain

Nuance Communications, Inc.

eCreations.

Regional Analysis for Healthcare Chatbots Market Includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Factors Driving Growth in Healthcare Chatbots Market

Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices

According to data, there is an increase in smartphone users worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone users worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in smartphone users led to the increase in the smartphone which led to the increase in the display market.

How Chatbots Drive Cost Savings and Positively Impact Healthcare Efficiency??

Automated patient outreach

Patient engagement and lead generation

Prescription drug information

Billing and registration

Medical equipment support

Patient reminders

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Drivers:

Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Healthcare Chatbots Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component

Software

Service

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Deployment Model

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application

Diagnosis & medical aid

Appointment scheduling

Healthcare Chatbots Market by End-User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies, Others

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Part 01: Executive Summary Part 02: Scope of the Report Part 03: Research Methodology Part 04: Healthcare Chatbots Market Landscape Market Ecosystem Market Characteristics Market Segmentation Analysis Part 05: Market Sizing Market Definition Market Sizing 2018 Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026 Part 06: Customer Landscape Part 07: Healthcare Chatbots Market Regional Landscape Geographical Segmentation Regional Comparison Americas – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026 EMEA – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026 APAC – Market Size and Forecast 2019-2026 Part 08: Decision Framework Part 09: Drivers and Challenges Market Drivers Market Challenges Part 10: Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends Part 11: Vendor Landscape Overview Landscape Disruption Vendors Covered Vendor Classification Market Positioning of Vendors

