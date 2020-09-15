Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,360,635) deaths (32,809), and recoveries (1,108,235) by region:
Central (56,489 cases; 1,065 deaths; 48,908 recoveries): Burundi (472; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,271; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,772; 62; 1,828), Chad (1,085; 81; 940), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,401; 267; 9,817), Equatorial Guinea (5,000; 83; 4,496), Gabon (8,654; 53; 7,785), Sao Tome & Principe (906; 15; 870)
Eastern (153,263; 3,022; 85,667): Comoros (457; 7; 427), Djibouti (5,396; 61; 5,331), Eritrea (364; 0; 305), Ethiopia (64, 786; 1,022; 25,333), Kenya (36,205; 624; 23,243), Madagascar (15,803; 214; 14,452), Mauritius (362; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,602; 22; 2,736), Seychelles (140; 0; 136), Somalia (3,389; 98; 2,803), South Sudan (2,592; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,535; 836; 6,759), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (5,123; 58; 2,333)
Northern (276,096; 9,543; 209,938): Algeria (48,499; 1,620; 34,204), Egypt (101,177; 5,661; 84,969), Libya (23,515; 368; 12,762), Mauritania (7,295; 161; 6,835), Morocco (88,203; 1,614; 68,970), Tunisia (7,382; 117; 2,175), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (705,516; 16,647; 618,673): Angola (3,439; 136; 1,324), Botswana (2,463; 11; 575), Eswatini (5,104; 101; 4,374), Lesotho (1,327; 33; 687), Malawi (5, 701; 178; 3,762), Mozambique (5,482; 35; 3,024), Namibia (9,901; 106; 7,358), South Africa (650,749; 15,499; 579,289), Zambia (13,819; 324; 12,590), Zimbabwe (7,531; 224; 5,690)
Western (169,271; 2,532; 145,049): Benin (2,267, 40; 1,942), Burkina Faso (1,717; 56; 1,137), Cape Verde (4,839; 45; 4,240), Cöte d'Ivoire (19,066; 120; 18,174), Gambia (3,405; 103; 1,723), Ghana (45,601; 294; 44,679), Guinea (10,061; 63; 9,352), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,321; 82; 1,213), Mali (2,935; 128; 2,289), Niger (1,180; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (56,388; 1,083; 44,337), Senegal (14,529; 298; 10,692), Sierra Leone (2,109; 72; 1,636), Togo (1,578; 40; 1,204)