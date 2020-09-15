Hoyer Statement on the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act

“I look forward to bringing the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act to the Floor next week, which fulfills House Democrats’ promise to invest in the creation of high-paying jobs by making America a global leader in clean energy. Our climate is changing, and we not only need to take dramatic steps to slow the carbon pollution that has driven this climate crisis but we must also seize the economic opportunities that this challenge presents. America has the best and most talented workforce in the world, and we need policies that help put American manufacturers to work building the clean energy products and technologies that will help us combat climate change and adapt to its realities. That’s what this legislation will do. It will invest in developing the technologies for a clean energy economy, and it will help Americans save more on their energy bills during this economic crisis and long after. “I thank Chairman Frank Pallone and Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and the many House Democrats who worked hard to make this legislation strong and responsive to our national needs. I also want to thank Chairman Raul Grijalva of the Natural Resources Committee for his hard work and contributions to this legislation.”