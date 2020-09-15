Attend the final virtual listening session of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold the last of three listening sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The virtual meeting is open to the public, and in fact public participation is encouraged, as the meeting’s purpose is to hear from rural Wisconsinites about the issues that matter to them and how state and local government can be good partners in addressing these issues.

Anyone wishing to attend the online meeting can register on WEDC’s website. Enrollment will remain open until the session starts at 3 p.m.

Interpretation for the meeting will be provided in Spanish and Hmong. There is no cost to attend.

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity or submit comments in writing if you cannot attend the meeting.