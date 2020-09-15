Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,830 in the last 365 days.

Attend the final virtual listening session of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold the last of three listening sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The virtual meeting is open to the public, and in fact public participation is encouraged, as the meeting’s purpose is to hear from rural Wisconsinites about the issues that matter to them and how state and local government can be good partners in addressing these issues.

Anyone wishing to attend the online meeting can register on WEDC’s website. Enrollment will remain open until the session starts at 3 p.m.

Interpretation for the meeting will be provided in Spanish and Hmong. There is no cost to attend.

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity or submit comments in writing if you cannot attend the meeting.

You just read:

Attend the final virtual listening session of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.