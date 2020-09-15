Web Hosting Canada Acquires Sibername to Further Propel Its Domains Offering

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Hosting Canada (WHC) has announced, today, the acquisition of Sibername, an Ottawa-based domain name registrar and cloud services provider.



Founded in 2001, Sibername is an ICANN-accredited registrar and a leading provider of domain name services, particularly in Canada, where it provides .CA domain name backordering services, referred to as To Be Released (TBR) domains.

Web Hosting Canada is a leading Montreal-based online solutions provider and has been empowering Canadian small businesses with the tools and know-how to build and grow their online presence since 2003.

“With this acquisition, WHC will not only significantly increase its clients, staff and domains under management, but will also create value for its existing clients and services, thanks to Sibername’s domain-centric technology stack and its .CA domain backordering expertise,” explains Emil Falcon, WHC’s founder and CEO. He adds: “As COVID peaked and Canadians sought more of their goods and services from local businesses, it became obvious that local online shopping will continue to be a growing trend. It’s only natural that Canadian businesses would look to highly competitive Canadian service providers for fast, local infrastructure. WHC is proud to grow its domain and cloud services platform in Canada, for Canadians.”

“For 20 years, Sibername has thrived as Canada’s premier domain name service provider and has had a distinct, customer-centric approach. Today, we are happy to announce that the business will be carried on by a new team that shares the same passion: the well-being of both its clients and staff,” said Ender Turkoglu, acting CEO of Sibername.

WHC will be acquiring all of Sibername’s existing hosting and domain name contracts, its leading TBR domain backordering platform as well as its ICANN accreditation. While the two brands will be operating independently in the short term, its teams and service offerings will be gradually integrated to leverage the best technologies and increase the overall efficiency of its customer service and operations teams.

Contact info:

Name: Sally Prosser

Organization: Web Hosting Canada

Address: 7250 Clark, Suite #301

Phone: +1-514-504-2113 x7189