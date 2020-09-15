Gabriel Btesh Talks About 5 Amazing Destinations To Visit In Panama
Gabriel Btesh is a very successful construction site owner who resides in Panama City, Panama. Below, he shares his favorite destinations in the country.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to the most reputable construction owners in Panama, Gabriel Btesh sits at the top of the list. After being involved in the industry for years, he is very respected around the community. Not only has he helped to develop innovative buildings and large communities, but he is also knowledgeable about some of the best destinations in Panama. Take a look at some the leading places in Panama recommended by Gabriel Btesh:
Bocas del Toro Province
Gabriel Btesh explains that one of the most beautiful places in Panama is called Bocas del Toro Province. This area consists of an island chain that’s found right off the Caribbean coast. Bocas del Toro Province also includes a section of biodiverse rainforest, which makes the area even more unique. The capital, Bocas Town, is a central hub for the islands, which has restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
San Blas Islands
Another favorite area for Gabriel Btesh is the San Blas Islands. This area includes 365 islands and cays, in which 49 of them are inhabited. The San Blas Islands are a top destination for sailing; largely in part due to the fact that there aren't many hurricanes. The area is known for its amazing scenery and crystal-clear waters.
Boquete
To get a different glimpse of Panama, away from the water, people often flock to the small town of Boquete. Located about 37 miles from the neighboring country of Costa Rica, this vibrant town sits on the Caldera River, which is a part of Panama’s green mountain highlands. If you’re looking to get out of the heat of Panama’s lowlands, then Gabriel Btesh suggests taking a trip to Boquete. Due to its elevation, which sits around 3,900 feet, the climate is much cooler.
Downtown Panama City
As you’re driving from beach to beach and exploring the natural wonders of Panama, getting a taste of city life may provide the perfect mix. That being said, Gabriel Btesh suggests making a trip over to downtown Panama City. Being a pretty large city, with over 1.5 million in its metropolitan area, the city is flooded with buildings and development. However, the architecture and unique culture are pretty remarkable. Gabriel Btesh suggests soaking in the view from Ancon Hill to gain a new perspective of the city.
Anton Valley
According to Gabriel Btesh, Anton Valley provides one of the more unique experiences in all of Panama. Anton Valley is a small town, of only about 8,000 people, that sits inside the caldera of an inactive volcano. The area is known for incredible waterfalls, a few small thermal pools, and very unique wildlife.
Given all of these amazing destinations suggested by Gabriel Btesh, Panama should be a must-see destination for any traveler.
