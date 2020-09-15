CampusGuard Launches New Compliance Management Portal for Campus-Based Organizations

CAMPUSGUARD, a full service cybersecurity and compliance services firm, launched their much anticipated compliance management portal, CampusGuard Central®.

Now organizations with complex environments will be able to more actively and easily manage their compliance progress.” — Harvey Gannon, CEO of CampusGuard

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMPUSGUARD, a full service cybersecurity and compliance services firm focused on the specific needs of campus-based organizations has today launched their much anticipated compliance management portal, CampusGuard Central®.

Designed specifically for educational institutions, state and local governments, and healthcare providers, CampusGuard Central enables users to assess, track, and document their compliance progress across multiple organizations, campuses, and departments. Multi-level roles with unique login access support compliance tracking by merchant ID, and at the department, campus, and enterprise level. This feature provides administrators and managers the opportunity to view the full compliance picture within the sphere of their control or across the organization.

“The dashboard makes it easy to see how each merchant is progressing,” said CampusGuard Central early-adopter Dayma Blanco, PCI Compliance and Merchant Services Manager, University of Miami.

Robust reporting, a full library of templates, single sign-on, and automated Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) summarization are only some of the features which provide customers with complete control over their compliance process.

“The merchant dashboard gives a good snapshot of the SAQ and offers the option of attaching a document, such as a service provider attestation,” explained CampusGuard Central early-adopter Tracy Nelson, Financial Operations, Special Projects at Longwood University. “The customer details tab provides good summary information, including SAQ progress, submission, and expiration date.”

“Our team is extremely proud to launch CampusGuard Central. We are especially grateful to our early adopters for their willingness to participate and provide invaluable input on useful features” said Harvey Gannon, CEO of CampusGuard. “Now organizations with complex environments will be able to more actively and easily manage their compliance progress.”

Full details of CampusGuard services, including additional information on CampusGuard Central, can be found by visiting www.CampusGuard.com.

ABOUT CAMPUSGUARD

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies. For eleven (11) years, the success in serving their customers is a direct correlation to the experience, education, and commitment of their certified professionals and their in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the specific markets they serve. For more information visit CampusGuard.com. #