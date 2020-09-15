Start-Up Croply Are Helping Farming Communities Towards a Sustainable Future With Their Innovative New Online Platform
Farm-to-Table Made Simple – Croply.org is revolutionising the way we shop for our food, opening doors for easy to access farm fresh produce direct from farmers.
We are investing in the future of the global farming community, because without our local farmers we simply cannot survive. There is no hope of sustainability.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Croply have developed a community focused online marketplace that is not only starting to answer both the food security and sustainability issues many communities face, but also provides extensive business and educational resources to help farms develop their businesses as they grow online.
— Adam Eunson, Founder of Croply
Croply offers a complete solution for farm owners looking to grow their online business be it on a local, regional or global scale, by connecting them direct with customers who search through Croply for local farm produce. Creating a custom e-commerce store (in just minutes) is simple and intuitive, and Croply provides farm business owners the opportunity to bridge the gap between them and their communities, increasing visibility, sales, and developing improved repeat custom.
“We are investing in the future of the global farming community, because without our local farmers we simply cannot survive. There is no hope of sustainability. There is such a huge disconnect between the general public and the farmers who produce their food, our mission is to bridge this gap and put farm businesses within easy reach for all.”
The focus on community is what stands Croply apart from the rest. Integrating powerful networking systems to build long term relationships between farmers and their customers, Croply.org has been designed to encourage the global sharing of information and transparency to develop consumer knowledge on the impact of food purchases.
Developed with an open access approach, and running as a charitable organisation, Croply is built upon a simple subscription model, where users can gain access to more advanced tools and functionality, depending upon the level of their farm business, with the basic tools and resources available for any farmer, for free, reinvesting profits into the global farming community through access to free online courses, e-books and a world of knowledge and information that can help provide brighter futures for local farming communities all around the world, irrelevant of financial status or geographic location.
Interested farmers will be able to gain early access to the system by signing up for the upcoming launch at www.croply.org
