Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,825 in the last 365 days.

ACEC Texas Presents “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Representative Drew Darby for the 86th Legislative Session

member image

ACEC Texas Presents “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Representative Drew Darby for the 86th Legislative Session  print page

by: Rep. Darby, Drew
09/15/2020

AUSTIN, TX – The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Texas is pleased to recognize Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) as an engineering industry champion with the Champion of Infrastructure Award.

The Champion of Infrastructure Award recognizes elected officials who support the engineering community by promoting policies that encourage infrastructure investment and create a fair, business-friendly environment in the State of Texas. The award recipients are chosen by the members of the ACEC Texas Public Policy Council (PPC).

Representative Darby is a longtime advocate for infrastructure funding and most recently authored House Bill 1211 in the 86th Legisaltive Session to prohibit certain unfair and uninsurable provisions in contracts for professional services.

“Representative Darby has supported the engineering community throughout his tenure in the Texas Legislature,” said ACEC Texas President Peyton McKnight. “His work with our industry on infrastructure funding and pro-business issues has helped to create a fair business environment that allows Texas engineering firms to thrive. On behalf of ACEC Texas, I am honored to present this award to Representative Darby.”

“The American Council of Engineering Companies has been a steadfast supporter of legislative policies to strengthen and evolve our state’s building systems and infrastructure development,” said Representative Darby. “I greatly appreciate this recognition, and want to thank ACEC and its many members for your partnership and pro-business advocacy.”

ACEC Texas is the business association of Texas engineering firms. The organization is committed to advancing the private practice of consulting engineering, enhancing markets for private engineering services, educating the public on the importance of infrastructure investment, and promoting sound business practices within the industry and its client base.

Representative Darby serves House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.

Contact: Laramie Stroud

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room GW.17

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0331

(512) 463-0517 Fax

36 W. Beauregard Suite 517

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 658-7313

(325) 659-3762 Fax

You just read:

ACEC Texas Presents “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Representative Drew Darby for the 86th Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.