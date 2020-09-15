ACEC Texas Presents “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Representative Drew Darby for the 86th Legislative Session

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

09/15/2020

AUSTIN, TX – The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Texas is pleased to recognize Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) as an engineering industry champion with the Champion of Infrastructure Award.

The Champion of Infrastructure Award recognizes elected officials who support the engineering community by promoting policies that encourage infrastructure investment and create a fair, business-friendly environment in the State of Texas. The award recipients are chosen by the members of the ACEC Texas Public Policy Council (PPC).

Representative Darby is a longtime advocate for infrastructure funding and most recently authored House Bill 1211 in the 86th Legisaltive Session to prohibit certain unfair and uninsurable provisions in contracts for professional services.

“Representative Darby has supported the engineering community throughout his tenure in the Texas Legislature,” said ACEC Texas President Peyton McKnight. “His work with our industry on infrastructure funding and pro-business issues has helped to create a fair business environment that allows Texas engineering firms to thrive. On behalf of ACEC Texas, I am honored to present this award to Representative Darby.”

“The American Council of Engineering Companies has been a steadfast supporter of legislative policies to strengthen and evolve our state’s building systems and infrastructure development,” said Representative Darby. “I greatly appreciate this recognition, and want to thank ACEC and its many members for your partnership and pro-business advocacy.”

ACEC Texas is the business association of Texas engineering firms. The organization is committed to advancing the private practice of consulting engineering, enhancing markets for private engineering services, educating the public on the importance of infrastructure investment, and promoting sound business practices within the industry and its client base.

Representative Darby serves House District 72, which includes Coke, Concho, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Reagan, Runnels, Sterling, and Tom Green counties.

