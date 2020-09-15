Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlakSheep Creative Listed in Top 50 Marketing Blogs to Look Out For in 2020

BlakSheep Creative is a digital marketing and SEO agency in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BlakSheep Creative's owner Clint L. Sanchez has helped clients such as FEMA with their digital marketing efforts.

BlakSheep Creative's project manager is an Army Veteran with multiple overseas deployments with the prestigious 101st Airborne Division

Baton Rouge, Louisiana SEO, digital marketing, and web development agency BlakSheep Creative has been listed as in 50 marketing blogs to look out for in 2020.

We are honored to be listed as one of Salesforce's top 50 blogs to look out for. We're glad to be recognized for our hard work in helping small businesses succeed online.”
— Clint L. Sanchez - BlakSheep Creative Owner
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The B2B marketing world is a very competitive space. To succeed, digital marketers need to be at the top of their game to be competitive in the industry.

Part of being at the top of their game is keeping up with trends, changes to search engine algorithms, and consumer behavioral changes.

The good thing is there are some digital agencies such as BlakSheep Creative who help other marketers and small business owners tackle the learning curve by providing free valuable marketing information, SEO tips, and tricks, Web Design best practices, etc.

Salesforce.io has listed their "Top 50 Marketing Blogs to Look Out For," which includes SEO Gurus like Neil Patel, Moz, Hubspot, Content Marketing Institute, and BlakSheep Creative.

There are also resources online for business owners and marketers wanting online search training.

About BlakSheep Creative

BlakSheep Creative is a marketing and graphics agency based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They offer multiple digital marketing based services to clients such as promotional videos, custom logos, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), content marketing, and social media management.

The BlakSheep Creative blog consists of various articles that cover topics on opposite ends of the spectrum. Useful content for search engine optimization (SEO) is included. They also have references for small businesses and other professionals to use to succeed online.

Best for: Studying how to establish a brand, develop a website, and reach customers online with affordable Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Clint Sanchez
BlakSheep Creative
+1 225-505-3834
