Senator Costa Announces $1.6 Million In Cultural Grants For The Region

Pittsburgh, PA – September 15, 2020 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. today announced the award of $1,654,233 in cultural grants for the 43rd senatorial district.

Today’s grants are funded by money allocated to the state in the CARES Act, a federal recovery program dedicating dollars to the industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives, and that includes those folks in the arts, and those who work tirelessly to preserve the expansive history and culture across our state,” said Senate Democratic Leader, Jay Costa (D- Allegheny). “This is not just about the arts and institutions in our big cities like Pittsburgh, Philly, and Erie. This is about preserving these institutions in all our communities. The arts enrich our lives, financially and beyond. We have to protect the institutions that support arts and culture in this state if we want them to succeed in recovering from this pandemic.”

Institutions in the 43rd district that received grants today include:

The Carnegie Museum of Art: $359,472

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust: $56,214

Frick Art & Historical Center: $215,257

Carnegie Library of Homestead: $27,915

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh: $25,000

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation: $78,091

Carnegie Museum of Natural History: $392,284

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: $500,000

The grants were approved in a vote by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. For more information, visit DCED’s website here.

