Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,825 in the last 365 days.

Senator Costa Announces $1.6 Million In Cultural Grants For The Region

Pittsburgh, PA – September 15, 2020 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. today announced the award of $1,654,233 in cultural grants for the 43rd senatorial district.

Today’s grants are funded by money allocated to the state in the CARES Act, a federal recovery program dedicating dollars to the industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives, and that includes those folks in the arts, and those who work tirelessly to preserve the expansive history and culture across our state,” said Senate Democratic Leader, Jay Costa (D- Allegheny). “This is not just about the arts and institutions in our big cities like Pittsburgh, Philly, and Erie. This is about preserving these institutions in all our communities. The arts enrich our lives, financially and beyond. We have to protect the institutions that support arts and culture in this state if we want them to succeed in recovering from this pandemic.”

Institutions in the 43rd district that received grants today include:

  • The Carnegie Museum of Art: $359,472
  • Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust: $56,214
  • Frick Art & Historical Center: $215,257
  • Carnegie Library of Homestead: $27,915
  • The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh: $25,000
  • Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation: $78,091
  • Carnegie Museum of Natural History: $392,284
  • Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens: $500,000

The grants were approved in a vote by the Commonwealth Financing Authority. For more information, visit DCED’s website here.

###

You just read:

Senator Costa Announces $1.6 Million In Cultural Grants For The Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.