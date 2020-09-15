Sen. Fontana Announces Over $3 Million for Local Arts/Cultural Outlets

Brookline, PA – September 15, 2020– Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) today announced that 13 Allegheny County arts and cultural entities will receive a total of $3.08 million in state grant funds.

“Knowing how the ongoing pandemic has harmed these important Pittsburgh arts and cultural institutions, I am pleased that these funds will soon be distributed,” Fontana said. “Our historical, cultural, entertainment and arts entities have long been a staple of our city’s rich heritage and appeal as a tourist destination. It is imperative that we do all we can to sustain and support them.”

The following received grants:

National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Inc. $220,905

The Andy Warhol Museum $263,045

The Mattress Factory Art Museum $79,520

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh $301,836

Pittsburgh Symphony, Inc. $500,000

Civic Light Opera Association of Pittsburgh $409,154

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Inc. $336,075

Pittsburgh Opera, Inc. $252,923

Pittsburgh Public Theater $224,999

Pittsburgh Musical Theater $51,795

Attack Theatre Incorporated $31,152

Prime Stage Theatre $25,000

Carnegie Science Center $384,146

The Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program funds were approved today in Harrisburg by the Commonwealth Financing Agency board. The money was allocated from the federal CARES Act, a recovery program dedicating dollars to industries impacted by the pandemic.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee yesterday held a virtual hearing on how COVID-19 has impacted the arts, cultural and historical institutions across Pennsylvania. Fontana said input from those who testified will help lawmakers craft additional ways to preserve and protect Pennsylvania’s museums, cultural and historical venues.

# # #