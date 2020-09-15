Pioneering Fabric Technology Brand, Xirotex, Launches Protective Comfort Mask
Ultimate blend of protection and breathabilityCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xirotex, has become the gold standard in moisture management fabric technology, powering sleepwear brand, Lusomé, to an award-winning brand that eradicates night sweats.
Launching the Xirotex health division was a natural next step for the brand with its hero product, the Protective Comfort Mask. Putting its team of scientists and textile engineers to work early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Xirotex undertook the challenge of developing a fabric combination that delivered premium protection and comfort for everyday use. There was a sense of urgency to perfect and test the mask to achieve the standard of excellence Xirotex is known for.
The Xirotex Protective Comfort Mask has been proven in independent lab tests to have the highest protective value due to its water repellent finish and a maximum comfort and breathability rating thanks to its ergonomic design and air-permeable fabric. Additional features include anti-fog technology for eyeglass wearers, adjustable straps and a comfort nose wire. For individuals seeking an extra layer of protection, the mask has a pocket to accommodate changeable filters.
From a sustainability standpoint, the Xirotex Protective Comfort Mask is Bluesign approved, eco-friendly and chemical free in addition to being reusable up to 30 washes.
The Xirotex Protective Comfort Mask ($22.00) is available on xirotex.com.
