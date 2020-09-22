Mintec, market intelligence leader in the food & CPG industry awarded Best Food Pricing Data & Analysis Provider 2020

Mintec, Best Food Pricing Data & Analysis Provider 2020 Mintec Analytics Mintec Benchmark Suppliers Negotiate with confidence

For the second year, Mintec has been recognised for its contribution to delivering data and analysis to the food and CPG sector.

Winning this award for two consecutive years is proof that our continued investment in the platform and the extension of our data coverage is exceeding customers’ expectations.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of commodity pricing data and insight to many of the world’s largest retailers, manufacturers and foodservice brands, have been recognised as Leaders in Market Intelligence in the F&B Industry 2020.

Its platform, Mintec Analytics, was recognised as the winner of Best Food Pricing Data & Analysis Provider 2020 at the 5th annual Food and Drink Awards, hosted by LUX Life. Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: “Mintec is thrilled to be recognised again for its achievements developing the platform. Winning this award for two consecutive years is proof that our continued investment in the platform and the extension of our data coverage is exceeding customers’ expectations. We believe the award recognises our expertise, dedication to customer service, innovation and most importantly, our significant commitment to excellence.”

“Over the last 12 months, the platform has seen the inclusion of new data import capabilities and localisation support for multiple languages. It has also included new Category Indices which are enabling category managers to track and respond to price movements that have been particularly relevant with the impact of COVID on many food-related sectors.

The expansion of price data coverage has also continued including the expansion of Mintec’s proprietary pricing, Mintec Benchmark Prices, in response to new consumer food trends such as the growth in plant-based proteins.



The online platform provides access to food price data and insight, which helps customers increase price visibility, improve budget management and control their spend. Together with providing access to over 14,000 commodity prices, the platform gives F&B professionals access to a suite of analytical tools. These empower them to understand their supplier prices better, analyse their spend behaviour and ensure visibility to manage budgets and control the cost of goods sold.

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices