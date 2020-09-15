Portions of Andrus WMA Now Closed due to Wildfire

Effective immediately, that portion of Andrus Wildlife Management Area (WMA) north and east of Highway 71 is closed to all public entry due to wildfire and public safety concerns.

The Woodhead Fire – which started on September 7th – has grown to more than 68,000 acres and burned across more than 5,000 acres of Andrus WMA. Fire crews continue to battle the blaze and access to the fire from Andrus WMA property is vital to the effort.

Additional area closures have been put in place on Idaho Department of Lands and US Forest Service properties. This link will provide the most up-to-date information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7163/

- IDFG -