Energy Department Announces Multi-Agency Award for Industry Project to Develop Disaster Relief Vehicle

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE)—in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate—has awarded Cummins, Inc. approximately $1 million in federal funds to develop H2Rescue, a hydrogen fuel cell truck that will travel to disaster relief sites and provide power, heat, and water.

The Cummins-led project was competitively selected under an industry solicitation issued in February to develop a fuel cell-powered hybrid truck that meets the needs of the emergency field in military and civilian markets. With contributions from EERE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies and Vehicle Technologies Offices, and an equal match from industry, this investment aims to support transformational research, development, and demonstration activities in advanced fuel transportation technologies.

Today’s announcement marks another milestone in the long-standing collaboration between DOE and the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, and supports mutual objectives to make our nation safer and more resilient.

