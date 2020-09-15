Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,824 in the last 365 days.

Energy Department Announces Multi-Agency Award for Industry Project to Develop Disaster Relief Vehicle

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE)—in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate—has awarded Cummins, Inc. approximately $1 million in federal funds to develop H2Rescue, a hydrogen fuel cell truck that will travel to disaster relief sites and provide power, heat, and water.

The Cummins-led project was competitively selected under an industry solicitation issued in February to develop a fuel cell-powered hybrid truck that meets the needs of the emergency field in military and civilian markets. With contributions from EERE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies and Vehicle Technologies Offices, and an equal match from industry, this investment aims to support transformational research, development, and demonstration activities in advanced fuel transportation technologies.

Today’s announcement marks another milestone in the long-standing collaboration between DOE and the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, and supports mutual objectives to make our nation safer and more resilient.  

Learn more about the key activities of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

You just read:

Energy Department Announces Multi-Agency Award for Industry Project to Develop Disaster Relief Vehicle

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.