Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases APM Roles and Responsibilities Planning Resource
New Tool Helps Organizations Define Roles and Coordinate Activities Key to Delivering High Quality Care
It has been extremely useful to have the core APM workstreams and activities that payers and providers should account for laid out in a simple and customizable format.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations, today released a customizable resource designed to clearly identify the roles health care partners play in implementing alternative payment models (APMs). The tool – which is available for free download – is intended to help users recognize gaps or overlaps in responsibilities, improve efficiencies and communication, and promote successful APM operations.
“Effective collaboration is an ongoing challenge as health care providers and payers partner to deploy alternative payment models and delivery system reforms, sometimes unintentionally duplicating efforts,” said Blair Childs, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Premier. “This resource greatly simplifies this task by offering a common framework that all sides can use to identify key activities and determine who should be taking the lead based on demonstrated capabilities.”
The roles and responsibilities matrix was designed for health care payers, providers, and purchasers working under an existing APM contract or planning a new APM partnership. The goal of the matrix is to clearly identify the relationships between the parties implementing an APM, recognize gaps or overlaps in responsibilities, improve efficiencies and communication, and promote successful operations.
“Coordinating activities across payers, providers, and purchasers has been a perennial challenge for APM implementation. This resource should better focus these conversations and lead to more successful advanced payer/provider partnerships,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Task Force. “We are excited to be able to share these lessons learned from our members’ deep commitment to and experience in value-based payment design and implementation.”
The resource is modeled after a commonly used project planning and responsibility assignment tool called a “RACI” matrix – standing for responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed – and is pre-populated with common workstreams and activities related to operating APMs. The tool can be customized to reflect a user’s specific APM or integrated into existing organizational project management plans.
“It has been extremely useful to have the core APM workstreams and activities that payers and providers should account for laid out in a simple and customizable format,” said David Johnson, Medical Director of Healthcare Strategy and Payment Transformation at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. “We have already taken advantage of this resource to make updates to our model planning and design process.”
Members of the Health Care Transformation Task Force believe it is a national priority for the health care industry to collaborate in the transition to value. The Task Force regularly develops best practices and resources for implementing value-based payment models and actionable policy recommendations to accelerate value transformation.
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care.
