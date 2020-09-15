Time For New Beginnings: Discover The Latest Wines From California, Israel, France, & So. Africa for The High Holidays
Royal Wine Corp. Introduces its Lineup of New Kosher Releases for Fall 2020BAYONNE, NJ, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the sun goes down on September 18, family and friends will gather to celebrate the High Holidays with a festive holiday meal and fine wines.
It’s only fitting to celebrate the birth of the universe, more than 5,700 years ago, with wine that rises to the occasion. It doesn’t have to be rare or expensive, as long as it’s delicious. Fortunately, fall is the season when an abundance of new, exciting vintages is released.
Wine expert Gabriel Geller, Director of PR and Manager of Wine Education for Royal Wine Corp, says an excellent selection of notable and innovative kosher wines is available with new entries from the world’s top producing areas.
California wines
Herzog Wine Cellars is proudly introducing Herzog Variations Be-leaf Cabernet Sauvignon. A delicious, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon from the acclaimed Paso Robles viticultural area, this blend is made from grapes grown in an organic vineyard, without any added sulfites. This is a quality option for consumers seeking organic products or who are sensitive to sulfites. SRP: $24.99.
Israeli Wines
Ephod is a new Israeli winery under the direction of veteran French winemaker David Suissa.
The three Ephod wines – Ebiatar, Keter, and Regesh – are made with the classic Bordeaux grapes varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. SRP: $79.99/29.99/36.99.
Ido Lewinsohn has officially been designated as a Master of Wine, one of only 409 to receive the title since 1953 with less than 100 winemakers in the world to hold the title. He is one of two Israelis among them. He is the head winemaker at both Barkan and Segal wineries. Barkan is today Israel’s largest winery and is the most widely distributed Israeli wine brand in the USA.
Lewinsohn continues to innovate with two new releases from Segal. Segal Wild Fermentation Chardonnay and Segal Wild Fermentation Cabernet Sauvignon are made from a fermentation process that uses only natural yeast from the vineyard. These flavorful, high-quality wines provide great value at $24.99.
The ecologically focused Tabor winery released a Single Vineyard wine made from an interesting grape variety, Marselan, which is a hybrid of Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache Noir. This wine features spicy, earthy attributes in a robust, full-flavored combination of black fruit and herbal notes. It has a delicate, refined mouthfeel. Available in limited quantities. SRP: $39.99.
The leading Judean Hills family winery, Flam, introduces a new wine to its acclaimed lineup: Camellia, named after the Flam family’s matriarch. This top-notch Chardonnay is masterfully blended with 10% Sauvignon Blanc, providing vibrant, grassy, and complex mineral notes. SRP: $44.99.
French Wines
Royal wine just released the 2017 vintage kosher run of Château Guiraud, its celebrated 1st Grand Cru Sauternes. The last kosher release of this high-end dessert wine was the 2001 vintage. Sixteen years of patience have paid off: this stellar, decadent wine would be a highlight at any Rosh Hashana table, but it can also be cellared over the next few decades to evolve and develop further complexity. SRP: $149.99.
The Champagne wines of Drappier were victims of their own success. The three kosher wines produced by this venerable Champagne producer were out of stock for almost 15 months. They are now back on the shelves in time for the upcoming Jewish New Year celebrations. SRP: $59.99.
Château de Santenay, a respectable Burgundy producer, released the first kosher run of its Chardonnay from the Mercurey appellation. This new wine is another great example of the high-quality offerings available to kosher wine consumers. SRP: $49.99.
South African Wine
Following the successful introduction of Bartenura Moscato in cans, Royal Wine introduces J. Folk, a quality dry rosé exclusively available in packs of four 250ml cans. This easygoing, fruit-forward wine is lively and refreshing and quick to chill. Perfect for a casual backyard barbecue, picnic, or beach outing, it also offers a fun, convenient, and safe option for the Rosh Hashana traditional holiday meal. SRP: $15/4-pack.
