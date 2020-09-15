State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska became part of the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children July 1, 2012 through legislation that was enacted in 2011 (Nebraska Revised Statutes 79-2201 through 2206). The Compact provides for the uniform treatment of military children transferring between school districts and states. The purpose of this Compact is to remove barriers to educational success imposed on children of military families because of frequent moves and deployment of their parents. The Compact also established the State Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, which meets annually. The State Council advises the Department with regard to the State’s participation in and compliance with the Compact.

Brian Halstead, Deputy Commissioner, Nebraska Department of Education, was appointed as the State Commissioner for the Interstate Commission on the Educational Opportunity for Military Children.

National Link for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3)

STATE COUNCIL ON EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR MILITARY CHILDREN

Members – September 2020

(Neb. Rev. Stat. 79-2204(1))

Member Term Contact Information Commissioner of Education Dr. Matthew L. Blomstedt N/A matt.blomstedt@nebraska.gov 402-471-5020 Nebraska Department of Education P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987 Compact Commissioner Brian Halstead, Deputy Commissioner of Education N/A brian.halstead@nebraska.gov 402-471-0732 Nebraska Department of Education P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987 Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Legislature (non-voting) Senator Mike Groene N/A mgroene@leg.ne.gov 402-471-2729 (Capitol) State Capitol P.O. Box 94604 Lincoln , NE 68509 School District Representative Dr. Jeff Rippe, Superintendent of Bellevue Public Schools 8/9/2019 to 8/0/2022 jeff.rippe@bpsne.net 402-293-4000 Bellevue Public Schools 1600 Hwy 370 Bellevue , NE 68005-3591 Military Representative Offut Air Force Base 55th Wing Support Group Commander — Col. Alan Dayton 8/9/2019 to 8/9/2022 william.dayton@us.af.mil OR 55MSG.Channel@us.af.mil Offutt Air Force Base NE Military Family Education Liaison Sara Hulac, Legal Counsel Nebraska Department of Education N/A sara.hulac@nebraska.gov 402-471-0310 Nebraska Department of Education P.O. Box 94987 Lincoln, NE 68509-4987

Agenda / Minutes

Agenda / Minutes – DRAFT – September 16, 2020

Agenda / Minutes – DRAFT – September 9, 2019

Agenda / Minutes – September 12, 2018

Agenda / Minutes – September 13, 2017

Agenda / Minutes – September 13, 2016

Agenda / Minutes – September 15, 2015

Agenda / Minutes – September 22, 2014

Agenda / Minutes – September 26, 2013

Agenda / Minutes – September 28, 2012