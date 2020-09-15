Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola at 151st meeting of United Nations Environment Programme

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 15 - Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi Sianga Abílio attended the 151st meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Environment Programme ( UNEP) held Monday the capital of Kenya.,

According to a note from the Angolan diplomatic institution in Kenya, the meeting, which brought together around 300 participants, discussed the preparatory process for the 5th United Nations Environment Assembly the main global forum on environmental protection. environment, scheduled for February 2021, in Nairobi.

Due to the limits imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UNEP committee and Executive Director Inger Anderson agreed on the need to continue working on a multilateral consultation process to find an exact date for the holding. of this assembly.

 

