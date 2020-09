SMi Group’s 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference Goes Virtual

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2020 VIRTUAL Conference

SMi Group Reports: The annual conference in December will no longer take place in Seville, Spain

In light of on-going developments with COVID-19, SMi Group have decided to move the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place on the 1st-2nd December 2020, to a fully online, virtual experience. It is the safest approach for the well-being of the event's global audience and a virtual event will make it possible to broaden the learning opportunities and engagement with the industry during this time.SMi Group have confirmed that the Virtual Conference Platform will provide delegates and sponsors with the following:• FULL CUSTOMISATION – the ability to set up a virtual profile and build a personal agenda for the event by choosing preferred sessions• NEXT-LEVEL NETWORKING – view and connect with other attendees, chat with individuals, and join open chat rooms• SPONSOR VISIBILITY – the virtual system has interactive exhibition features and includes plentiful opportunities for sponsorship exposureAll attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6 Attendees will be able to participate virtually in vital conversations within the Military Airlift and AAR community including rotary wing AAR and airlift, resource pooling efforts, humanitarian and disaster relief airlift, rapid response and delivery capability, airlift to support COVID-19 response, and many more.The two-day agenda is packed with insightful presentations from the following senior military figures, including:Day One - 1st December 2020• Lieutenant Colonel Jose Ramon Garcia Paniagua, A400M Wing, Spanish Air Force• Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force• Colonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres, Commander 204 Squadron, Brazilian Air Force• Brigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air Force• Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force• Mr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food Programme• Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air Force• Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air ForceDay Two - 2nd December 2020• Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 — Technical board at the Civil Protection Department — Airlift support, Italian Air Force• Group Captain Philip Arnold, Senior Air Staff Officer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air Force• Lieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCE• Confirmed Representative, Name to be Announced, European Air Transport Command• Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing• Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, CO SALCC, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS)• Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC)• Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air ForceThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6 1st-2nd December 2020Virtual ConferenceGold Sponsor: EmbraerSponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group