RelSup － Reliable Supplements That You Can Trust - Adds New Online Retailer

Stacked Nutrition Now Carries RelSup’s Proprietary Dietary Supplements for Liver, Digestion, Metabolic Health and Lactose Intolerance

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relsup, which makes high-quality proprietary nutritional supplements, this week added StackedNutrition.com to its retail distribution network.

“Stacked Nutrition is the second online retailer to pick up our supplements in less than a month,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “We are excited that consumers in the United States have another retail outlet to find our proprietary dietary supplements."

Berens said RelSup’s products use only high-quality ingredients in its unique formulations.

“This is important because American consumers are taking more supplements than ever before,” Berens said. “Seventy-seven percent of Americans take dietary supplements according to the most recent Council for Responsible Nutrition’s annual survey. That is the highest percentage in history.”

Berens said dietary supplement usage peaks at 81 percent for adults between 35-54.

“People today were concerned about their health even before COVID-19. It seems each generation is more health-conscious than their parents,” Berens said. “Consumers want high-quality dietary supplements like our ‘reliable supplements that you can trust.’”

The nutritional supplements now available on Stacked Nutrition are:

Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.

Artizak, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

Lactacol, which contains an enzyme, lactase, aids in the digestion of dairy products.

Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

“There are millions of people in the United States who have digestive problems or are lactose intolerant,” Berens said. “We developed RelSup supplements to help people live healthier and happier lives.”

To purchase RelSup supplements, visit StackedNutrition.com.

