New Book Promises to Help People Develop and Bring Out the Very Best in Themselves
Life Is Simple provides some very real solutions to the bumps and bruises and other challenges on this road called life.
“Although the principles in this book are common and most people have heard of them, they aren’t always put into practice,” says Mark. “My hope is that as you read through these pages, you will hear how real people have faced challenges and been successful.”
Mark obtained his college degree from Ohio University where he played football from 1968 to 1972. After graduation, he fulfilled one of his lifelong ambitions to work for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
After a period of time at the DOJ, he made the decision to make a change in careers and went into sales, selling life insurance. During the four years Mark sold insurance, he obtained the highest level of achievement each year, becoming a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. His interest and desire continued in the area of sales, but with the booming changes in electronics and computers, he made the switch to electronic sales.
Mark spent 26 years in electronic sales with achievements as Sales Engineer, Sales Manager, and Marketing Vice President. Also, during this period, Mark took the Dale Carnegie Course in Public Speaking and became enamored with the entire Carnegie concept. He went on and became a Graduate Assistant for several Carnegie instructors and then finally became a Carnegie instructor himself. Although this was an avocation position, he excelled as an instructor in Tampa, Florida. From 1991 to 1992, he was the Instructor of the Year for Dale Carnegie in Tampa, Florida.
Mark had always had the desire to become a pilot, and in 1997, he fulfilled that dream. As his electronics career continued to grow and gain momentum, he continued to feed his hunger for aviation. Little did he know that September 11, 2001, would not only have an impact on our country but on his career directly. In June of 2002, as the US economy shrank, Mark was laid off from his management position. At age 54, he found himself unemployed at the peak of his earning years. He had a family with a wife and two children finishing high school and getting ready for college. As it turned out, everything that he had lived and worked through prepared him for the next chapter in his life.
After taking three months off from work, he began the job search and found a job with a company just three miles from his home, Air Ambulance Network. When he was selected to be the Vice President of the company, he dug in and learned the business quickly. The company was in financial distress and losing market share rapidly. In 18 months, Mark turned the company around from a slowly dying company to one well-respected and financially sound. The entire organization became acknowledged and respected around the world.
In February 2004, the owner of Air Ambulance Network was going to make changes that would be bad for the company, and Mark made the decision to leave and start his own company. In March 2004, Air Ambulance Worldwide (AAW) was formed, and Mark stepped into a world of stiff competition with well-established companies recognized across the world. Utilizing everything that he had learned over a lifetime of education, training, and experience, he was blessed to form and build a worldwide-recognized premier medical transportation company servicing literally the entire globe. Starting in 2004, AAW in its first year provided 99 flights to clients, and in 2016, Mark sold a large portion of the company to an equity firm. By this time, AAW had delivered nearly 5,000 patients safely to their home destinations.
