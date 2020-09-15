Sagacious IP’s COVID19 Research Assistance Program Wins Bronze at International Stevie Award 2020

GURUGRAM, INDIA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firm, has bagged the prestigious Bronze Stevie Award in International Business Awards 2020 under the “Most Valuable Service” category for its research assistance program to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sagacious IP won this award for its Coronavirus Research Assistance Program. This pro bono program was launched to contribute to the ongoing research on coronavirus and the associated COVID-19 disease by supporting researchers in discovering methods to understand, prevent, diagnose and/or cure COVID-19.

Under the program, Sagacious IP committed 1,000 hours of research support to members of the global science and research community working constantly to tackle the pandemic. Essentially, the program allows users to request research from Sagacious IP, gives direction to their ongoing research, helps them to navigate invention roadblocks and offers expert guidance to help them accelerate their R&D efforts. Furthermore, it allows them to request surveys on past research related to coronaviruses and other similar viruses.

Following a positive response from many medical research institutes and governments, Sagacious IP expanded the program by another 500 hours. Furthermore, in order to make patent research intelligence available to researchers across the globe, the company also released a downloadable guide on COVID-19 virus’s history, all current/pipeline treatments, ongoing/past research. Company’s research program also provided inputs for/ supported other organizations’ COVID initiatives such as OPEN COVID PLEDGE, AI based research finder AILANI by Biomax AG and Covid India Initiative to help startups get their COVID relevant products to market.

Commenting on this feat, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP said, “It has been an honour to be able to contribute to the humanity in such times of need. We are proud that we were able to support many projects ranging from easing lives during this pandemic, easier diagnostics, better protective equipment, accelerating cure/ vaccine. We are happy to receive this award as this is an encouragement to the effort put in by Sagacious team and will motivate us to keep contributing to the humanity on ongoing basis.”

The esteemed jury committee for the Covid 19 response category lauded Sagacious IP and said, “Sagacious IP’s offer of 1000 hours of expert research and consulting support couldn’t have come at a better time when health related organizations needed all the support they can get to register their inventions and producing them. The extra 500 hours is very generous as well.”

Sagacious IP is humbled to receive this award and is indebted to the jury for recognizing and commending our efforts as we continue to contribute to the ongoing research on COVID-19.

------

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research and consulting firm working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

For more information about Coronavirus Research Assistance Program, please visit: https://sagaciousresearch.com/coronavirus-research-assistance/

About the International Stevie Awards

International Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.